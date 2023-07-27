Since when have on-site cafeterias become a profit-generating center for hospitals?

A friend was recently admitted to the ICU at Adventist hospital. During a visit with her, I stepped down to the basement cafeteria to grab a quick bite to eat for lunch. My companion and I bought two prepackaged tuna fish sandwiches, two bags of chips, a small prepackaged salad to share, and one bottle of water. No prices were listed on the items themselves, nor on the display shelves. The total cost of this meal was $26.13. The receipt I was given did not itemize and only showed the final transaction total.