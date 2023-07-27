Since when have on-site cafeterias become a profit-generating center for hospitals?
A friend was recently admitted to the ICU at Adventist hospital. During a visit with her, I stepped down to the basement cafeteria to grab a quick bite to eat for lunch. My companion and I bought two prepackaged tuna fish sandwiches, two bags of chips, a small prepackaged salad to share, and one bottle of water. No prices were listed on the items themselves, nor on the display shelves. The total cost of this meal was $26.13. The receipt I was given did not itemize and only showed the final transaction total.
Having worked in hospitals for more than 30 years, I was surprised by these high charges. Hospital employees may receive a discount, but visiting family members of patients, often in crisis over a loved one’s health problems, have few options if they wish to remain near their loved one, avoid the excessive heat outdoors, and/or hope to avoid losing one’s parking space in the hospital’s woefully inadequate parking lot.
This policy of not posting the prices of prepackaged food items, overcharging stressed family members of patients, and not giving itemized receipts should be reevaluated.
Meanwhile, I know now to pack my lunch whenever I visit a patient at Adventist. Just a minor inconvenience for me, but think of visitors with disabilities, limited transportation, limited income, or from out-of-town. As Adventist hospital expands its presence in Bakersfield, surely it can afford to be more considerate to all.
— Joan Behrick, Bakersfield