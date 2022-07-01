The recent letter criticizing the Supreme Court (with a nod of course to Donald Trump as the author of all our turmoil) for its recent flurry of decisions with which the writer obviously disagrees, accuses the court's conservative justices, AKA the Constitutionally-aware, of showing disrespect for precedent, public opinion and the way of the 21st century world, whatever that is.
However, those who know the way of the Republic as established in our Constitution understand that precedent is not chiseled in stone, public opinion has no standing in a court of law, and no matter which way the world is heading, the Constitution alone is our foundation and it cannot and will not be ignored by this court.
For those who don't appreciate the Constitution as written, there is a built-in amending process, which has been used several times in the past. That process involves the Congress, the states and the people working together, and not an activist SCOTUS swayed by the shrill voices of a disgruntled minority.
— Gary Kimbrell, Bakersfield