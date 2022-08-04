As I continue to read articles regarding the incarceration of basketball player Brittney Griner by Russian authorities, I am reminded of my educational studies in Mexico years ago. On the morning after our arrival in the country, there was always an orientation with a representative from the American Embassy. It was made very clear to us that when you are in a foreign country, the laws of that country prevail. I don't think it matters that Ms. Griner's American doctor/pharmacist suggested she use a cannabis vaping device, Russian laws don't permit its use.
Another case comes to mind, the trial of Jagjit Singh. Apparently, he felt justified in committing an honor killing of his daughter-in-law. That murder may be permissible in his country of origin, but thank God, not in this country, where he chose to live.