With the crisis in Ukraine heating up day by day, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s goal becomes very clear. He would like to restore the former Soviet Union.
Putin said in July of 2021 the dissolution of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics was the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century. Ukraine, along with Belarus and Russia, were three main components of the Soviet Union. Belarus is already in lockstep with Moscow. That leaves Ukraine the only piece of the puzzle missing in Putin’s dream.
Where does that leave the United States and NATO? We do our best to lend aid and defensive support plus moral and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. No combat troops, please. The Cold War officially came to an end in December 1991 when Russian President Boris Yeltsin formally declared an end to the Soviet Union. The rise to power of the former KGB officer and martinet Vladimir Putin has been swift and ruthless.
As far as the United States and Russia go, think of the two as the biggest kids on the block — always bickering over who has the better bike or skateboard. Some day, it will come down to a fight in the nearby park or behind the schoolyard baseball diamond backstop. Yes, the two kids will have their final confrontation: American Eagle vs. Russian Bear.
— Jeffrey Weese, Bakersfield