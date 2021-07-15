I arrived in Bakersfield in 1974. Working in the oilfields in the summer months was brutally hot. Coming from Oklahoma, temperatures would see 95 to 100 degrees with humidity levels at 90 percent to 95 percent. Just unbearable. Taking a breath in this humidity actually hurt ones lungs.
Every summer I read about the impact of mankind has on this earth. Ice bergs melting and the emissions from a spray can will kill us. The hottest day ever recorded in Bakersfield was at 118 degrees on July 28, 1908. Get it — 1908!
Here is a thought. When 315 billion gallons of water from our aquifers are diverted to 10.5 million residential and commercial swimming pools in the U.S., where does the water come from to restore the aquifers? The end result has to be water released from icebergs. As human populations increase, the demand for food increases. Fields that one time grew crops in Owens Valley now are covered in solar panels.
Bakersfield is in the desert, yet there is enough water in swimming pools in Bakersfield to provide our farming communities with the water they desperately need to provide the food that everyone needs for an entire year. Why aren't swimming pools being phased out? Increase crop production areas and increase food supplies, by draining the swimming pools and using this water for irrigation. More crops, less melting of the icebergs. 118 in Bakersfield in 1908. More solar panels?
— Raymond Reed, Bakersfield