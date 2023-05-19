In just over a week, there have been two Community Voices articles authored by psychologists that reference some sort of attachment to a local institute of higher learning. Each has begun their opinion article referencing some issue of social importance on a national scale. What both articles have in common is that they are couched attacks on Republicans, conservatives, particularly Trump supporters, and House Speaker McCarthy.
Their blind allegiance to the Democrat party and to the “woke” establishment is so glaring. Anything that Republicans, former President Trump, or Speaker McCarthy proposes or reported to have said mostly without context is literally a cry of angst for them and the beginnings of Armageddon if enacted.
Yet, they omit the foibles, missteps, gaffes and outright lies of this current president, and his party. Why did it take nearly 100 days for President Biden to enter negotiations with the Speaker while the debt ceiling deadline was looming? When it comes to gun violence, why does the one author dismiss the shooting attack on Republican House members? The authors act as if none of this happened.
To quote George Costanza in a Seinfeld episode, “It’s not a lie if you believe it to be true.” They deliberately deflect and obfuscate but they still get printed. Fortunately, the law in California is that psychologists cannot prescribe medication, for in the case of these two, their “proscriptions” would amount to medical malpractice.
— Gregory Laskowski, Bakersfield