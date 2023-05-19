In just over a week, there have been two Community Voices articles authored by psychologists that reference some sort of attachment to a local institute of higher learning. Each has begun their opinion article referencing some issue of social importance on a national scale. What both articles have in common is that they are couched attacks on Republicans, conservatives, particularly Trump supporters, and House Speaker McCarthy.

Their blind allegiance to the Democrat party and to the “woke” establishment is so glaring. Anything that Republicans, former President Trump, or Speaker McCarthy proposes or reported to have said mostly without context is literally a cry of angst for them and the beginnings of Armageddon if enacted.

Tags

Recommended for you