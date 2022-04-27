As a rookie county attorney some 50-odd years ago, I was handed two dozen eminent domain cases involving a county road realignment and widening. The assigned county lawyer had set them all for trial. Then he simply quit! Most involved taking a couple of feet or less of land. The landowners demanded monetary compensation 10 to 100 times the appraised amount.
The veteran and highly respected attorney Vince DiGiorgio represented most of them. On the date set for trial, the parties and the county road agent met with the lawyers on the courthouse steps. At that point, DiGiorgio, in a raised voice, addressed me with a simple Lawyering 101 maxim: "The best settlement is the one that nobody much likes." The onlooking landowners and the road agent got the message. As if by magic, all of the cases quietly settled, everyone shook hands, and went off into the spring morning to find breakfast. And life went on.
There's a lesson there for all of us, including, politicians, generals and us common folk: The best settlement is the one nobody much likes.
— Pete Carton, Bakersfield