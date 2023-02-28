Every passing day seems to further clarify the real agenda of the Democratic party. It is the "anti-" agenda.

They have proven themselves to be anti-Second Amendment, anti-free speech, anti-responsible spending, anti-border security, anti-Electoral College, anti-fossil fuels, anti-energy independence, anti-personal freedom, anti-small government, anti-Supreme Court, anti-national security, anti-military, anti-religion, anti-American exceptionalism, anti-voter identification, anti-unity, anti-world leadership, anti-strong dollar, anti-law and order, anti-the Ten Commandments, anti-history, anti-two party rule, anti-God in public spaces, anti-balanced budgets, anti-national sovereignty, anti-accountability, anti-free and fair elections, and anti everything that has made the United States the greatest, richest, most powerful, freest and most generous country ever created by man.

