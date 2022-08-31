Unfortunately, color and race seem to permeate almost every aspect of our modern society. I would like to remind people who colorize everything that American is not a color, opportunity is not a color, education is not a color, knowledge is not a color, preparation is not a color, hard work is not a color, sacrifice is not a color, honesty is not a color, dependability is not a color, and patriotism is not a color.
Success is also not a color, but it is an outcome that can be achieved by anyone of any color in the United States of America if they pursue the colorless things listed above. These things are available to all who live in our great country.