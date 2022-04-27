The United States' four greatest presidents are George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan.
#1. George Washington: If not for Washington, America was likely destined to be independent. But, we wouldn’t have gotten off the ground in 1776 without Washington, and he bailed us out again by crushing the British for independence. And that was all before he made president. Throughout his two terms, Washington’s steady hand steered a fledgling nation through many perilous shoals and great challenges.
#2. Abraham Lincoln: Saving the Union is always a strong addition to your resume. Lincoln managed to win a war against an enemy army and master fractious politics in Washington that included everything from backstabbing generals to rioting in the streets, passing the Emancipation Proclamation and setting up the 13th and 14th amendments in U.S. Constitution.
#3. Franklin D. Roosevelt: It’s hard not to be much of fan for how FDR handled the Great Depression and World War II. The man helped save not just America, but much of the world from one of the greatest threats humanity — and the cause of freedom — have ever known. FDR's new deal helped the U.S. out of the Depression and helped lead America into a superpower after World War II.
#4. Ronald Reagan: Ronald Reagan built the U.S. economy, built up the U.S. military and led the world for peace to end the Cold War and brought American patriotism back. Loves jelly beans, horse riding and famous movie actor.
— Caleb Whitten, Bakersfield