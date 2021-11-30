I have recently seen several negative opinions voiced in the direction of Congressman Kevin McCarthy. I would like to take this opportunity, (should The Californian choose to publish), to share a positive example of Congressman McCarthy’s office.
The IRS in its infinite wisdom chose to lose my tax payment. As it turned out, they cashed the check and failed to post the payment. After going round and round with the IRS, I contacted McCarthy’s office for assistance. In a relatively short amount of time, the problem was resolved by the IRS.
I also received numerous calls from Congressman McCarthy’s representative keeping me updated in the process. In addition, I was assigned a personal IRS representative with a “direct” telephone connection to her desk. If anyone has ever dealt with the federal government, this type of personal service is extremely rare. The entire experience was encouraging and reaffirmed my vote this past election.
I specify my criticism of elected officials to address what these politicians can actually accomplish with their power and votes in the U.S. Congress. This was simply a situation that demonstrated effort to correct a wrong with little or no political return. Currently, the political party in power, both executive and legislative, has demonstrated very little success in redirecting the current downward economic trend. Check out your IRA if you don’t believe me.
— David DePaola, Ventura