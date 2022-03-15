A couple of recent letters to this column regarding the rascals in the oil industry were very enlightening. I'm now coming to the conclusion that these authors are absolutely right!
That semi that made the food deliveries to your grocery store runs on diesel, and costs over $800 to fill up at current fuel prices. How archaic! Just put solar panels and a couple of windmills on top of the trailer. Problem solved.
And airplanes burning jet fuel? Outrageous! Plenty of surface area on the wings for windmills and solar panels. Next time you people fly back east for a Democrat rally, I would strongly urge you travel in one of these planes. That'll show those rascally CEOs of the greedy oil companies.
The case on that iPhone you are attached to is made from an oil product. Terrible! Replace it with dried mud. And it's safe to say that much of what you are wearing is made with synthetic fibers derived from that nasty crude oil. Break out the hair shirts! Wait. Sorry. Didn't mean to offend the animal rights activists.
And those oil billionaires. Absolute swine. Of course, solar billionaires are freedom fighters.
Thanks for your sage counsel, guys. Very educational.
— Steve Clark, Bakersfield