Thank you Lois Henry and The Bakersfield Californian for publicizing the Kern River Valley Historical Society’s “Meet the Authors” book signing on Saturday, May 13.
Three years of targeted research culminated in the society’s latest publication, "The Building of Isabella Dam: Taming the Mighty Kern.” Photographs of day-to-day activities chronicle the building of Isabella Dam. The narrative develops 75 years of events that preceded the dam’s construction. An overview of the Isabella Dam Modification Project completes the volume. This concise story can now take its place within the annals of Kern County history.