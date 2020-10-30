The Californian has printed a few letters from annoyed "city" people who detest hens in their neighbor's backyards. A recent letter writer ("Letter to the Editor: Backyard hens will cause more problems," Oct. 5) stated that they had to throw their neighbors' hens back over their fence. That was a gracious and very nice of you to do. Your neighbor owes you some eggs in appreciation for your kind act. The eggs should, however, be handed to you and not thrown over the fence.
I grew up, many years ago, on a farm in northern Missouri and had my own chickens. One hen I had hand raised always flew up to sit on my shoulder to ride around. I witnessed a flock of hens and a rooster attack a bull snake that had ventured into their yard. If their loud squawking was not enough to scare it away, the numerous pecks from the angry, feathered beasts certainly did!
I have, through the years, raised many wild critters and have been amazed at how they think and respond. My rescued jack rabbit and various animals and birds all demonstrated love towards me.
To the letter writer's neighbor, keep your act clean and be generous.
— Stella Doyle, Bakersfield