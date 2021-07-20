To the young man who came to our rescue on Saturday, July 17 mid-morning with the sun fully blazing after our car stalled in the intersection at Riverwalk Park, God bless you!
We had just finished a wonderful 5-mile hike at the park, when we accidentally set off our car alarm, which shut the car off, leaving us sitting in the middle of the left turn lane.
Fortunately, you came running out to help push our car; you are a godsend and our hero! Our appreciation also to the unnamed motorcyclist who also stopped to assist and all the other drivers patiently waiting after the light had changed.
— Mary and Greg Hanel, Bakersfield