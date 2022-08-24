Many of you know my husband John Enriquez due to his longtime volunteer work improving his hometown of Bakersfield, but you probably do not know this fascinating story about him from Aug. 22, 1952.
John was born on July 31, 1952. His parents were Adella and John Enriquez, and his maternal grandparents, Jesus and Luisa Jimenez, owned the Jimenez Café, a famous local Mexican restaurant of that day located at 716 21st St. This is the present site of the Nuestro Mexico Restaurant.
Adella and her sisters, Blanche, Mary and Yolanda, worked at the family-run restaurant, so infant John was bundled off to work that fateful day. He had been fussy all morning, so Luisa and her daughters who were busy preparing that evening’s dinner were insistent that the finally napping baby was not to be disturbed, even though daughter and sister Angie visiting from San Francisco really wanted to pick him up. His crib was in the center of a small room where the restaurant’s stock of sodas was stored. The glass bottles were stacked very high all around the crib.
Angie was known for her intuition. She ignored her mother and sisters and picked John up at about 3:41 p.m., just as the strongest aftershock from the July 21 earthquake hit, knocking the soda bottles into the center of the room, crushing the now empty crib. This aftershock was 5.8 in magnitude, causing an estimated $10 million in damage, with several injuries, and two deaths. Thanks to John’s Aunt Angie, there was not a third death.
— Carola Rupert Enriquez, Bakersfield