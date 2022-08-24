Many of you know my husband John Enriquez due to his longtime volunteer work improving his hometown of Bakersfield, but you probably do not know this fascinating story about him from Aug. 22, 1952.

John was born on July 31, 1952. His parents were Adella and John Enriquez, and his maternal grandparents, Jesus and Luisa Jimenez, owned the Jimenez Café, a famous local Mexican restaurant of that day located at 716 21st St. This is the present site of the Nuestro Mexico Restaurant.