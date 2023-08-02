The Citizens Climate Lobby Bakersfield chapter would like to express our gratitude to Rep. David Valadao for his dedication to bipartisanship in various policy areas for the good of his CA-22 constituents and the well-being of the earth.
In particular, we applaud his recent decision to join the congressional Climate Solutions Caucus, which is composed of 29 Republican and 29 Democrat representatives who are working to address climate change and protect the economic prosperity of the USA.
While we are waiting to see what the Caucus can accomplish, Valadao has already taken steps of bipartisan climate action by co-authoring the Converting Our Water Sustainably Act to support dairy/livestock manure management (reduce methane air pollution) and the Rural Energy in America Program Modernization Act to make it easier for individuals to achieve renewable energy and energy efficiency.
CCL supports the aforementioned, and also clean energy permitting reform, carbon pricing fee and dividend, healthy forests initiatives (like the Save our Sequoias) and building electrification and efficiency.
Let us work together for a sustainable future.
— Scott Lecrone, Bakersfield