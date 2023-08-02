The Citizens Climate Lobby Bakersfield chapter would like to express our gratitude to Rep. David Valadao for his dedication to bipartisanship in various policy areas for the good of his CA-22 constituents and the well-being of the earth.

In particular, we applaud his recent decision to join the congressional Climate Solutions Caucus, which is composed of 29 Republican and 29 Democrat representatives who are working to address climate change and protect the economic prosperity of the USA.

