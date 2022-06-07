I'm thankful for the Second Amendment!
So happy my Dad carried his issued weapon as a CHP officer, sergeant and lieutenant. So happy my my Mom had his service revolver after his death. So happy my friends could legally hunt game and graciously serve dinners of duck or venison.
The Second Amendment was ratified Dec. 15, 1791. It guaranteed citizens the right to carry muskets and flintlock pistols, not the right to carry an AR15 assault rifle.
As a retired professor of psychology, I believe there will always be unhinged and deranged folks either temporarily or permanently. Ergo, I believe we must limit their access to such weapons of mass murder.
As a patriotic American, I believe it’s time to examine the laws of other nations with fewer deaths by such weapons of mass murder …. Norway, Serbia, France and our neighbor to the north.
— Sally Hill, Bakersfield