There are many gifts in this world. Some come as sweets at Christmas, diamonds for a loved one and most valuable; as good deeds.
I talked to Al BenSusan the other day and thanked him for his gift of restorative sleep that he has extended to me and our community for more than 40 years.
Al, better known as, “The Sandman,” has been the go-to guy for those of us who share the sleep impediment of apnea.
My first encounter, yes encounter — you just don’t “meet" The Sandman — resulted in a litany of remembrances of many of my living and dearly departed family members. Not as his patients, but as members of the same community who shared schools and whose grandfather operated the amazing produce department at Food City that was located on the southeast corner of 18th Street and Chester Avenue in the 1930s and early '40s.
My mother, an immigrant from Eastern Europe, would pile the youngest of her 11 children in her car (Model A?) and she would fill up the remaining space between us with BenSusan Produce, delicatessen from Moe Cantor and other delicacies from independent merchants who shared the space and name of Food City.
Al informed me that he had been fighting a life-threatening result of a medical procedure (radiation) which caused the 32 muscles in his throat (that’s what he said) to malfunction, causing him to resort to an alternative method of consuming life-sustaining nutrients.
In his consistent manner, always on the gruff side, he and Connie confirmed that he had retired from business, sold his office on 18th Street and was scheduled for treatment at UCLA.
Al, I am sure that all your patients join me in extending our sincere thanks for your pioneering efforts in treating sleep apnea for all of Kern County and wish you success.
I look forward to celebrating the removal of your feeding apparatus in favor of a barbecue steak dinner by Chef Phil, in the Garden of Upstart Village with 100 of your closest friends!
— Phil Rudnick, Bakersfield