The Mayflower Pilgrims spent three months in a small boat to settle in America in 1620. They set up the Mayflower Compact (the first real constitution of modern times) as they came for religious liberty. They had real strength of character to abide by it and live it! Half of them died that first winter. The captain of the Mayflower offered to take them back to England.
They stayed. The following year, in 1621, 400 years ago, they celebrated their first Thanksgiving in America. Why does that matter to us? In North America, many of the pioneers came seeking God. In South America, many came seeking gold. That fundamental difference, influenced the outcomes in establishing rule of law, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, court systems, constitutional limited government, which has led to the United States being one of the most prosperous, freest countries in world history.
Ted Stewart, a federal judge, said: “Today, it is common to criticize the founders of America. Judging them by today’s standards of equality and justice they do fail. Some owned slaves, none fought to give women equal rights. Most were wealthy white men. …
“But there is just one problem with judging them by today’s standards and it is this: but for those imperfect founders and the sacrifices that they made and the instruments of government which they created, there would be no current, enlightened standards of equality and justice by which to judge them.”
I’m thankful for their sacrifices and our blessings!
— Thomas Hampton, Bakersfield