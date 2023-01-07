Last night (Jan. 3), the site leader bused my plates, asked about my holidays and smiled me a Merry Christmas, all by my name.
"She — they," all of them here at Bakersfield's Brundage Lane Navigation Center are animated by Mercy House's incredible vision, values and mMission.
Like numerous concerned community members, I attended the many rounds of community meetings about Bakersfield's homeless needs and response.
I am happy to share that the Brundage Lane Navigation Center is a home run.
Our community has reason to be proud of all that is being accomplished here, and in the lives of many women and men, as they love, guide and help us find our ways back home.
Homeless but not hopeless in Bakersfield.
— Joe Desimone, Bakersfield