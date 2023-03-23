Do you know what it's like falling asleep with a tummy full of love?
I do. And, I have since I became a guest here at Bakersfield’s Brundage Lane Navigation Center.
A short time ago, members of the Bakersfield Development Department dared to find solutions to the curse of homelessness in our community. They pursued this vision, which involved Bakersfield becoming a community with answers where only apathy exists in most cities.
Can we define the totality of their vision? I think not! No, but we can describe elements of it. Their vision saw through the tragedy, impoverishment and humiliation of homelessness. Their vision offered Bakersfield a new view of ourselves as a welcoming people, who would help to recreate the lives of so many homeless who walked our streets paradoxically dead in themselves.
Their vision found a partner in the work and commitment of the Mercy House organization (Mercy House.org) from Southern California. And thus was BLNC (Brundage Lane Navigation Center) born.
The efforts of Bakersfield and Mercy House have a shared vision which involves the ability and responsibility of engaging others in this action of curing homelessness. The shared vision is expressed each day to hundreds of guests through love.
That is how I enjoy the blessing of going to bed each night at BLNC, with a tummy full of Love.
Thank you Bakersfield, my friends and Mercy House for the many blessings of Brundage Lane Navigation Center.
— Joseph Desimone, Bakersfield