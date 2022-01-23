I was sorry to hear of the passing of longtime high school vocational agriculture instructor Ken Whitney recently. He was a fixture in the agriculture education community and his actions and personality had a lasting effect on many young and developing ag teachers in Kern County.
He was a relatively quiet man, but he was very intelligent and his pleasant demeanor gave confidence and motivation to the multitude of students that he taught. Seeing him in the livestock barns at the Kern County Fair and at various local and regional FFA activities was an opportunity for younger ag teachers to observe and pick up pointers from his words and actions with kids and fellow teachers alike.
His philosophy of teaching agriculture to high school students is one that should be passed along to other ag teachers and programs to ensure that future ag students get the most out of their vo-ag program.
— Jerry Poncetta, Bakersfield