To the CEO and director of nursing of Adventist Health, I just want to give a shout-out and a sincere thank you for all you did for my sister "F.M." in August while she was admitted for COVID-19.
I specifically want to single out the following nurses for praise.
Starting with Rebecca, Victoria, Claire, Harold or "Ham" and Lydia. They kept me informed of my sister's disposition on a daily basis. This was through the time of COVID and the "no visitor" rule. I called each night and all these wonderful nurses gave me updates as to my sister's condition.
I truly appreciate their care for my sister and we were so pleased when we could take her home after her discharge from Adventist Health.
Thank you all and God bless.
— Marissa Simmer, Bakersfield