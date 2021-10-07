On behalf of the Kern County Fair Board and the staff, we would like to extend a sincere thank you to the citizens of Kern County for your part in making our 2021 Kern County Fair a success. Despite a two-day shutdown midway through the fair to undertake a thorough cleaning, the fair enjoyed a 24 percent increase increase in attendance over the 2019 Kern County Fair.
In addition, because of our efforts in conjunction with the Kern County Department of Health, 208 flu vaccinations and 370 COVID-19 vaccinations were administered during the two-week period at the fairgrounds, procuring one step forward in ensuring the health and welfare of our residents.
Our Feed the Need canned food drive brought in an impressive 24,479 pounds of food to the CAPK Food Bank, which equates to 20,400 meals for thousands of Kern County residents in need of food. The Houchin Blood Bank received 2,158 donations in exchange for tickets to the fair.
Finally, and most importantly, despite the pandemic, you, Kern County, exemplify the heart, soul and warrior spirit of our residents, in demonstrating the pride of our community in supporting this century-old community effort. For this reason, we extend our sincerest gratitude, and thank you for assisting the Kern County Fair in leading the way for all fairs in this state. We look forward to seeing you all next year for an even greater and more exciting fair!
— Blodgie Rodriguez, chairwoman, Kern County Fair Board