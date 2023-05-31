This is a letter about the leadership and staff of the Brundage Lane Navigation Center. I have just learned that I may leave BLNC soon. I am determined not to leave without thanking each and every staff member for how they have touched my soul while I was a guest.

Thank you: For your patience and peacefulness. Believe me, these are rare commodities for homeless. For your service, humility and generosity. Each of you picked up a mop, pushed a broom, cleaned toilets, bused tables, to beautify our home. Even the newest staff do these things joyfully.

Tags

Recommended for you