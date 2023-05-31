This is a letter about the leadership and staff of the Brundage Lane Navigation Center. I have just learned that I may leave BLNC soon. I am determined not to leave without thanking each and every staff member for how they have touched my soul while I was a guest.
Thank you: For your patience and peacefulness. Believe me, these are rare commodities for homeless. For your service, humility and generosity. Each of you picked up a mop, pushed a broom, cleaned toilets, bused tables, to beautify our home. Even the newest staff do these things joyfully.
I have often celebrated as the wisest and most generous members accept leadership responsibilities at the center. Their wisdom and experience are integral to Mercy House's success. For your acceptance, care and dedication to each guest. You all have shown me there is no limit to your compassion, proving everyone here deserves the best you have to offer.
No matter how difficult a guest became, I never witnessed a member lose his or her cool, turn ugly or defensive. This showed the power of Mercy House's mission and the quality of your character! Finally, for your love. May God bless you with the satisfaction of knowing you have done a wonderful job. Thank you for helping me go home!
— Joseph Desimone, Bakersfield