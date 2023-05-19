Every day, brave men and women who serve in law enforcement, both in the Central Valley and nationwide, put their lives on the line to protect our communities and keep us safe.

Our officers serve as the first line of defense in maintaining law and order. We appreciate the dedication of the men and women of the Arvin, Bakersfield, California City, Delano, McFarland, Ridgecrest, Shafter, Taft, Tehachapi and Wasco police departments as well as the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. We are eternally grateful for their service.

Recommended for you