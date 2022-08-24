This addresses the article by Jennifer Rubin, as well as the question I have been asking myself. Mike Pence does not have the right to not testify in the Jan. 6 investigation. I do not know why he would even question not doing it. If it were made known to me that someone who was witnessing human beings attack human beings and hope you are one of the casualties? I would testify. Especially if it was the president of the United States.
And this also goes out to the McCarthy gang that couldn't shoot straight. How can our lawmakers, the people we vote for to write the laws of this country, not participate in an investigation into an attack on our Capitol? Why is it they think they are immune to subpoenas?