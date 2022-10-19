Thank you, Mr. Gary Girard, for your continued updates via your Delano Ramblings column about our Delano neighbors to the north. I also thank you for speaking out about the candidates running for the 22nd Congressional District.
Thus far, we have been inundated with their attack ads telling why not to vote for the other candidate. Can they now, please, take a cue from even the youngest of primary school candidates running for student body offices, and just tell us why we should vote for them? We would like to hear their true take on the issues, and maybe a little kindness.