Watching the news Monday night, I saw a teenage girl being interviewed in Kabul. The journalist asked her about school and her reply was heartbreaking. “Now that the Taliban are back in power, girls are no longer allowed to go to school.” “How does that make you feel?” the reporter asked her. “I feel crushed and buried,” was her reply.
I taught high school for 25 years, which I thoroughly enjoyed. I think my students enjoyed learning as much as I enjoyed teaching them. I hope they understand that in some parts of the world, girls are not allowed to learn history, math or science. It is easier for the authorities to lie to people if they have never learned anything different and are ignorant of the truth.
— Elizabeth Keranen, Bakersfield