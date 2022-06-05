I initially scoffed when, following the Uvalde massacre, Republicans again recommended arming teachers.
I’m a 64-year-old professor who’s had a good career and, hopefully, an impact on some of my students over the years. If Republicans get their way, however, I could be a hero. I could be that good guy with a gun.
On the first day of classes, instead of my Dockers and sports shirt, I could wear Neo’s long black jacket and a pair of Secret Service shades. “Welcome to Positive Psychology, the science of well-being and happiness. I’m here to teach and protect you.”
I could keep my pistol in a locked case in the classroom but fumbling with a key might take too long. A .44 magnum in a holster should do the trick. But wait ... I might be sadly under armed. “The only way to stop a bad guy with an AR-15 is a good guy with an AR-15,” so I’ll strap on the AR. And I’ll need extra ammunition … Rambo’s bandolier of bullets and some pec exercises should do it.
My students might snicker — call me Nerdy Harry under their breath — but they’re naive. I might even work on my snarling send-off to students before finals “Do you feel lucky, punk?”
Just thinking about all this has brought a spring to my step and rise in my testosterone.
But schools aren’t the only ones who’ve suffered. My wife, a pastor, is also getting ready. Coming soon to a church near you: “the Sermonator.”
— Steve Bacon, Bakersfield