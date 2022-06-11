I’ve been reading the opinions published in The Californian this past week regarding the Uvalde school shootings. I disagree with many of typical anti-gun/anti-NRA screeds. There was one inane letter authored by Steven Bacon that requires a response. If he was attempting to be tongue-and-cheek or comedic, especially after these tragedies, he failed miserably, and should stick to his day job.
Nerdy Harry is the embodiment of why there cannot be reasonable dialogue on mass shootings. What he didn’t reveal is that he teaches at CSUB, which has its own police force on campus. That’s right, California State Police officers have a station on campus to handle law enforcement matters there. So, there is no need for Nerdy Harry to be armed, at least there. The state of California forbids him from owning an AR-15 unless he owned one previous to 1992 and registered it with the state.
He states his wife is a pastor. If she doesn’t wish to be armed where she preaches, I am sure there are plenty of individuals with valid concealed weapons permits that would be more than willing to protect her congregation. Else, she could hire private security or off-duty police officers during her service. And if I recall correctly, a citizen “good guy” armed with an AR rifle interrupted a church shooting several years ago in Texas. And now, I just read where a car plowed into 14 schoolchildren and killed the teacher.
— Gregory Laskowski, Bakersfield