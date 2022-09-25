I must admit I am 67 years old. A little out of the norm — if, in fact, norm even exists anymore. However, I am upset that teachers are teaching things that are not educational and fundamental to success in the modern workforce. More specific to the author of the opinion (a teacher) dated Sep 18, that morals, ethics and sexual orientation are to taught in school, I say NO. Teach the fundamentals.
If I had children today, they would not go to a public school system. What ever happened to reading, writing and arithmetic? I own a construction company. I have yet to employ a young adult who can multiply fractions, or even add fractions.
These same young adults talk about Darwinism, and the big bang being taught in school. These young adults don't believe in God because there isn't a public school in California that teaches anything about God and HIS creation. Isn't it fascinating that the original reading book when the 13 colonies was formed was the Bible ? Today a Bible can't be found in a public school, prayers are not allowed, saluting the flag with one's hand over their heart and stating the Pledge of Allegiance is not permitted. I say close all public schools, fire the unions. Private schools, where parents have a voice, is the better choice.
— Raymond Reed, Bakersfield