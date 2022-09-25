I must admit I am 67 years old. A little out of the norm — if, in fact, norm even exists anymore. However, I am upset that teachers are teaching things that are not educational and fundamental to success in the modern workforce. More specific to the author of the opinion (a teacher) dated Sep 18, that morals, ethics and sexual orientation are to taught in school, I say NO. Teach the fundamentals.

If I had children today, they would not go to a public school system. What ever happened to reading, writing and arithmetic? I own a construction company. I have yet to employ a young adult who can multiply fractions, or even add fractions.