Thank you so much for running Leonard Pitts' columns, especial the ones from Aug. 6 ("Is human compassion so hard for them?") and Aug. 9 ("Let's talk about the things they will not learn"). He always says it like it is. I so admire his words.
I was so sorry to hear of the death, by suicide, of Gunther Hashida, an 18-year veteran of the D.C. police force. If the Jan. 6 insurrection investigation does not find Donald Trump responsible, I will be very disappointed. Our country has really changed, for the worse, in the four years we had him as president. So thankful that Joe Biden is now our president with empathy, morals and ethics back in the White House.
His Aug. 9, column was right on. As a mother of three and grandmother of six (four adults and two teens), it pains me to see how younger kids coming up are not supposed to feel anything that hurts their feelings.
Life is not fair, people, you have to work hard for what you aspire to become. We need to teach all of our kids all of our country's history, good and bad. ALL OF IT. Sorry if it hurts some feelings. The kids of tomorrow will need to work hard to get our country back to working together for the good of everyone. Good luck to them all.
— Pat Ferguson, Bakersfield