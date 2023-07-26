In consideration of the opinion by William Guerrero, "Slavery is a crime against humanity," (July 25), I am offering the following. Schools are teaching students to become employees in our present day. In one of the business law classes I was taking, we studied where the name employee and employer originated.
The Latin name for slave is servant or employee and the Latin name for employer is master. So there it is. Master and servant relationship today. My dad owned a 200-acre farm in Arkansas. He and I share cropped other properties. All work, and never profits. It was just my dad and I. Yet, we taught a lot of people about farming.
Today it seems that there is a huge hatred of the evolution of America, which none of us are accountable for or can change. As Guerrero pointed out "some" masters had sex with their slaves. Today, just as then, employers (managers and CEOs) have sex with their employees. Do the reasons really matter?
If slavery is taught in high school in Florida, I say great. The genocide and gassing of Jews by Hitler was taught in the early 1970s in high school. I remember crying looking at the pictures. Today Hitler genocide is not taught in most schools; many of the younger generation consider the gassing of the Jews to be a hoax.
Teach all history. The good, bad and ugly. Our future generation must learn from our past mistakes.
— Raymond Reed, Bakersfield