In consideration of the opinion by William Guerrero, "Slavery is a crime against humanity," (July 25), I am offering the following. Schools are teaching students to become employees in our present day. In one of the business law classes I was taking, we studied where the name employee and employer originated.

The Latin name for slave is servant or employee and the Latin name for employer is master. So there it is. Master and servant relationship today. My dad owned a 200-acre farm in Arkansas. He and I share cropped other properties. All work, and never profits. It was just my dad and I. Yet, we taught a lot of people about farming.