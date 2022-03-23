So, all I hear is that gas in California is high because of the war and the oil companies. First let’s look at gas prices in California. How much is taxes and how much is caused by environmental costs in California?
The environmental cost of gasoline in California is about 70 cents per gallon. The tax cost for California gas is 95.8 cents per gallon. So, at $6 gas the reality it is not the oil companies getting rich, it is your state. Imagine a world where the California government let you have gas for $4.34/gallon and today the average gasoline price in the United States is $4.32/gallon.
So, I guess the oil companies are gouging us for $0.02/gallon; how dare they take my money from me. Please fact check me. I will be honored to be proven wrong. Californians, are you willing to give up your cars for the bullet train, that will never be built, at a cost of $154,000,000.00 per mile with 383 miles from San Francisco to Los Angeles that is a total cost of $59 billion?
Also remember there is a mountain between Los Angeles and the Central Valley that has no solution for the bullet train. So as long as we approve these wild, overpriced projects, we as Californians will have to plan on excess taxes to fund them. Yes, we pay the most in the U.S. for gasoline, but we also have the cleanest burning fuel in the U.S.
— Keith Pickett, Bakersfield