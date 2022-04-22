Robert Price is a good journalist but I must disagree with his column ("Increase the Kern County sales tax by a penny," April 10) about the one-cent county sales tax. What I encourage instead is financial accountability.
Obviously, the new tax would enhance budgets, but this does little to solve the real problem. I don’t know if the police department has been able to hire personnel to keep up with its attrition rate much less the 100 extra officers the city said it would put to work on passing Measure N.
I have also not seen any tangible progress in addressing the homeless problem. The sales pitch for Measure N did not mention using funds for the downtown corridor enhancement for the projected budget of $3.8 million. Furthermore, I question why Measure N was not transparent in informing the public that the city manager could override the recommendations of the advisory group in spending these funds.
The county has a habit of throwing funds at the issues without any true justifications. The people cannot afford endless taxation without viable justification or public approval. What concrete actions are public officials and department heads taking to address these problems other than putting their hands out?
Maybe the sheriff and police departments put their egos aside and work together. In the past, during the collective bargaining process, the county was adamant about not granting recruitment bonuses. Now it is offering $25,000 bonuses plus moving costs to lateral peace officers. And why would we hire defiant L.A. deputies refusing to accept a directive?
— J.R. Rodriguez, Bakersfield