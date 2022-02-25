Greg Laskowski ("Cherry-picking data," Feb. 20) takes issue with my recent Community Voices piece ("Political free riding," Feb. 15).
He accuses me of cherry-picking the facts. Overall, COVID death rates in Republican-led states are worse than those in Democratic-led states — a fact. I cited as illustration DeSantis' poor showing in Florida since he has become a hero within the faux freedom movement. I could have noted, instead, that seven of the 10 states with the lowest death rates are led by Democrats, or that seven of the 10 with the worst death rates are Republican-led.
Laskowski notes that COVID deaths have been higher under Biden than Trump. However, Laskowski misunderstands the growth of epidemics, which are less like baseball games where you can count runs in the early versus later innings, and more like wildfires, which grow exponentially and become harder to control if not contained early.
A Republican talking point attributes high inflation to Democratic spending rather than acknowledging COVID-related worldwide inflation and supply chain problems. They also fail to mention 2021’s greatest growth in U.S. GDP since 1984 or to distinguish between deficits and national debt. Refusing to raise the debt ceiling is like refusing to pay credit card charges for items already purchased.
Finally, Laskowski resorts to a frequent Republican fallback, what-about-ism. Comparing the Capitol insurrection to White House protests in May 2020 creates a false equivalence which is ridiculously strained, considering the scope and intent of the two events. Insurrectionists violently stormed the Capitol, threatened to kill government officials, and tried to overturn a democratic election.
— Steve Bacon, Bakersfield