I first thought John Pryor’s Oct. 12 column ("Community Voices: What John Steinbeck knew then that matters now") was a joke, but he seems to be serious, just bizarre. He’s always leaned well to the right, but this attack on the Biden administration and the proposal to remove the president and vice president and elevate Kevin McCarthy to the presidency and reinstate the corrupt Trump cabinet to “restore highly effective leadership” is beyond belief. Where was Pryor during the missteps and corruption of the Trump administration? His interpretation of the Constitution reads like something Sidney Powell or Rudy Giuliani might have dreamed up in between developing fake voter fraud cases. Talk about wild conspiracy theories!
As for Afghanistan, apparently Pryor is upset that the Biden administration chose to honor the Trump administration's agreement to withdraw and evacuate as many Afghans as possible as well as Americans. For sure Stephen Miller in the Trump administration would have opposed that humanitarian effort. Yes, it was messy. It was certainly not immoral. To have evacuated only Americans would have been immoral.
— Robert Williams, Bakersfield