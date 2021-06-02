Taking even a few words and using them out of context can certainly misconstrue the entire meaning of what the person being quoted is saying.
Why do people do that? Is it because their own merit is weak? Not substantial?
For instance, the article written by Mary Clare Jalonick of the Associated Press, published May 27. She wrote: “The former president told his supporters the morning of Jan. 6 to ‘fight like hell’ to overturn his defeat....”. His words were “to fight like hell” but did not follow with “to overturn his defeat.” Those were Jalonick’s words, which can be easily misinterpreted to read as his. Didn’t he say, “we fight like hell. And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore"?
No matter what the merits are of an individual, if you’re going to quote them, it should never be taken out of context. To misconstrue a person’s words, isn’t that just a lie?
Is it too much to want the whole truth not refurbished, is it even possible?
Just my opinion, expressed with no hate or name calling.
— Janada Shepard, Bakersfield