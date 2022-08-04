Kudos to Patsy Ouellette for her excellent column ("Food choices are the real drivers of water usage") in Sunday's Californian, educating us all on the close connection between our dietary choices in life, and the topic of water conservation! I'm glad to know that I'm not the only one to be perplexed at seeing such an overabundance of water-intensive crops grown in our valley, such as endless acres of alfalfa, barley and especially almond groves, none of which are grown for direct human consumption, and during the worst drought in California history!
Ouellette points out that it takes 1,000 gallons of water to produce one gallon of milk, and 2,400 gallons of water to produce one pound of meat. If water conservation isn't enough of a motivator to drastically lower one's intake of milk and meat, then consider adding the following good reasons to that list: 1. Health - red meat and milk are leading contributors to high cholesterol, heart disease, cancer, etc., 2. Food budget - meat has increased at a higher rate than any other food source, 3. environmental damage - livestock contribute more greenhouse gases (mostly methane) than all the cars on the road, not to mention sewage-related groundwater contamination, 4. Antibiotic overuse/abuse by the meat industry, 5. Ethical reasons - the American meat industry uses extremely cruel and inhumane farm animal practices.