Every month or so, The Californian publishes a Community Voices column by Andy Wahrenbrock that in essence advocates a return to the gold standard (e.g., Dec. 29, 2021 and Jan. 27, 2022).
The University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business Initiative on Global Markets regularly polls more than 80 the nation’s most renowned economists. The following statement was proposed: “If the U.S. replaced its discretionary monetary policy regime with a gold standard … the price-stability and employment outcomes would be better for the average American.” Responses weighted by degree of confidence in one’s position were as follows: (1) uncertain: 0 percent; (2) strongly agree or agree: 0 percent; (3) disagree: 34 percent; (4) strongly disagree: 66 percent.
In essence, a gold standard emasculates the central bank’s ability to address economic fluctuations, including the most severe variety (epidemics, financial panics, depressions). Policy mistakes are sometimes made. For example, the current majority position probably is that the Fed is doing too little too late with respect to inflation. Yet, our nation’s best economists unanimously agree we are better off with a discretionary monetary policy apparatus. As in all matters, ignoring overwhelming expert consensus has its risks.
— Mark Evans, Bakersfield