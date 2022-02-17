I read with great interest the article Help Save Our History. By coincidence I had just finished watching Huell Howser's visit to Hanford. What struck me was the the extraordinary efforts the community made to preserve and repurpose several of their beautiful old buildings from the late 1800s and early 1900s. The old library became a museum, the old vet center became a senior center, and they restored the Fox Theater, etc. The community made a serious commitment to preserving their historic buildings and finding new lives for them.
Why can't we do this in Bakersfield? It seems what we want to do is tear down our history and replace it with often soulless new buildings. Which brings me to the old train station in east Bakersfield. This building could become the focus for revitalizing the area. There could be a railroad museum, restaurants and shops, to mention a few ideas. It would be a real source of pride for the community.
The Bakersfield City Council needs to do whatever it takes to preserve, refurbish and repurpose this very special part of Kern County's history. Council members, please don't let this opportunity slip through our fingers. I am asking members of the public to call, write or visit the City Council members and urge them to save this building Let them know we care about our history!!
— Carol Lair, Bakersfield