It broke my heart when I read the letter from substitute teacher Michael Cariker when he said most of his students are Latino and they feel hated, stating "why do they hate us?", "how come they don't like us?", etc.
No child should feel they are hated. Who is telling these children these things? Their parents? Their teachers? Their friends? People who tell such things to children are just promoting racism.
I remember one time my Mom and I were going to an apartment complex on Q Street to visit my granddaughter. These two little Black boys, not even old enough to go to school, were following us and calling us the most foul things. We are white. These children had to be taught that by their parents.
We need to speak to children as if they are the wisest, kindest, most beautiful and magical humans on earth, for what they believe is what they become.
We need to take care of our little ones so they don't end up on drugs or in gangs because they don't feel loved.
— Ann Reed, Bakersfield