My response to the self proclaimed “die-hard liberal Democrat” is simple. It’s a scientific principle (and as we all know, the Democratic Party is the party of science), for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.
As liberal Democrats (and I use the term loosely) continue with their woke political ideology and their cancel culture mindset, they will see an equal and opposite reaction from their counterparts on the right. As we see our country going to hell in a hand basket, in more ways than I can even start to enumerate here, you will see a vociferous reaction from conservatives.
As a liberal Democrat, you and your fellow progressives control the game right now. If you tone down the craziness on your side, you will see an equal and opposite reaction from Republicans.
I will end this diatribe with another simple observation. If you don’t like what you see going on around you, take a look in the mirror first.
— Jeff Spinner, Bakersfield