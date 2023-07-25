How much longer do we need to keep seeing in the news about someone drowning in the Kern River? I graduated high school and with some college education. Where did our city councilmen and women and county Board of Supervisors get their education?
Maybe we need to drain the swamp on our county and city officials. All they care about is a raise in pay. You don't deserve a raise in pay. Because, I haven't seen anything being done about the Kern River and the fatalities.
Like I said before and I will say it again: Start arresting people for getting in the river and fine them on top of that. And if they have children in the river get Child Protective Services involved. I don't understand the morons that have the kids in the river knowing that the river is called Killer Kern for a reason. Maybe my opinion should be put on the front page of The Bakersfield Californian.
And don't tell me that we don't have the resources to tackle this issue. If we can come up with $100,000 to place an ad on L.A TV channels warning L.A. residents about the Kern River, we can surely put a task force together. Because that TV ad was a waste of money. Maybe I should run for councilman or county supervisor. I would definitely get things done with this No. 1 important issue
— David Stiner, Bakersfield