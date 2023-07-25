How much longer do we need to keep seeing in the news about someone drowning in the Kern River? I graduated high school and with some college education. Where did our city councilmen and women and county Board of Supervisors get their education?

Maybe we need to drain the swamp on our county and city officials. All they care about is a raise in pay. You don't deserve a raise in pay. Because, I haven't seen anything being done about the Kern River and the fatalities.