Today I took my wife to a restaurant known for its sizzling steaks. We haven't been eating in restaurants for almost a year. I noticed the prices for various entrées located on the wall had increased significantly in the past year. We ordered our selections and were seated. Looking at our receipt, it stated state tax, 3.5 percent surcharge. and tip.
I asked the manager what was the surcharge for. His answer was this: "So that his employees could make a decent California living wage." I asked why isn't this surcharge posted. He answered the 3.5 percent surcharge was located at the very bottom of the many selections on the wall menu. I asked him to show me where this surcharge statement was located on the wall menus. Because it wasn't on either of the two entrees my wife and I ordered.
In very small (almost nonlegible) letters at the very bottom, near the floor, the menu states 3.5 percent surcharge to help pay for a California Living Wage. I shared that I thought this surcharge should be located next to the "ordering" registers because no one asked me if I would pay the surcharge and I did not agree to pay it.
My point is this. This restaurant significantly raised its prices. This restaurant wants a tip paid before one gets service and it adds 3.5 percent on to one's bill because no one thinks otherwise. Enough already.
— Raymond Reed, Bakersfield