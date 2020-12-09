I am accustomed to reading left-leaning opinion pieces in The Californian, but the one on Pearl Harbor Day referring to Rep. Kevin McCarthy simply stunned me! Rep. McCarthy was criticized for upholding our Constitution and supporting America!
I cling to the hope Kern County is a small island of conservatism awash in a vast sea of liberal wasteland. But more than occasionally I see letter ("Seeking a meaningful answer," Dec 7) from Andrew Honig suggesting we are trending toward liberalism.
Seriously, Mr. Honig, the worst criticism you can aim at our Washington representative is that he upholds the Constitution and supports America? To me that is a serious indication of where the liberals of the country intend to go. Judging from recent events and current political rhetoric, liberals seek to destroy our current system.
President Trump is within his Constitutional rights to pursue contesting the election no matter if you agree or disagree with him. Rep. McCarthy was absolutely correct in his answer that he supports a peaceful transfer of power and a free and fair election. As should you.
What are you really afraid, of Mr. Honig?
Edwina Harlander, Bakersfield