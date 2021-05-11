This letter is written to express my concern about how Rep. Kevin McCarthy is behaving as the leader of the GOP representatives in the U.S. House. What he has done and continues to do along with his GOP colleagues undermines our Democratic Republic and Constitution. His, and their, support of former President Trump’s Big Lie as well as trying to overturn the 2020 election are so contrary to what our country stands for and what I risked my life for, as have thousands of others.
As a child, my family lived at Vestal Edison Company Substation and my siblings and I attended Ducor Elementary School. After my sixth grade year we moved to Delano for three years, then to Ventura where I graduated from high school. After serving as a infantryman in the Marine Corps, including a tour in Vietnam, I attended Ventura College and Fresno State University where my wife and I obtained our degrees.
I do not understand how the good people of Kern County can, in good conscience, continue to vote for someone who is so obviously un-American and is quite possibly bent upon destroying our country by supporting unfounded conspiracies. He and they are doing this while denigrating GOP colleagues like Congresswoman Liz Cheney who, I believe, is a much better leader and representative of her constituents than is Rep. McCarthy. He is a prime example of why term limits need to be seriously considered for elected officials.
— Charles L. Killingsworth, Ojai