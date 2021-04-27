Living in Bakersfield and Kern County has a sense of pride, especially in California. For outsiders, they can’t imagine living in a place like this since we are not a big city. Instead, we are agriculture, the oil industry and a diverse city. It gives you a feeling of a big city, but at the same time giving you a small-town vibe.
With all that being said, Kern County needs to support California's Green New Deal based on renewable energy technology, clean air and water, and increase employment opportunities. Having a Green New Deal in Kern County will set an example for other agricultural counties around them to join as well. Supporting a Green New Deal does not mean condemning the oil industry or removing labor workers from the oil field. Instead, it will promote a change for clean air, water, and less pollution surrounding Kern County.
It will also promote environmental justice for our county. It is no surprise that low-income families live in places that have higher levels of pollution. With a Green New Deal, racial injustice will address that and provide a better living environments. As someone who lives in Bakersfield, I want my children to want to continue living here and take pride in a county that favors its residents' health, employment and future. There is no political side with supporting California Green New Deal. It's a stand for a better future in Kern County!
— Raquel Lule, Bakersfield